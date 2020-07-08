Usain Bolt has given his new baby girl a truly epic name: Olympia Lightning Bolt

Meet Usain Bolt’s baby daughter: Olympia Lightning Bolt

The fastest man in recorded history welcomes a baby girl

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and the fastest man in recorded history, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, has given his new baby girl a truly epic name: Olympia Lightning Bolt. The 33-year-old Olympian posted a series of images, complete with a lightning emoji, of his daughter.

He announced his baby’s name while celebrating his girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett‘s birthday. “I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt”, posted Bold on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.


  

Baby Bolt was born in May. Bolt’s has been in a long relationship with Bennett. In March the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, “Princess Bolt.”

  

