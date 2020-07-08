Meet Usain Bolt’s baby daughter: Olympia Lightning Bolt

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and the fastest man in recorded history, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, has given his new baby girl a truly epic name: Olympia Lightning Bolt. The 33-year-old Olympian posted a series of images, complete with a lightning emoji, of his daughter.

Baby Bolt was born in May. Bolt’s has been in a long relationship with Bennett. In March the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, “Princess Bolt.”

Bolt’s messages on his social media accounts are full of joy and love for his girlfriend and daughter. “I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂”, the fastest man in the world posted on Instagram.