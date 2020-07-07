There is no doubt Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are having fun. The duo went all out and showed their moves. With more than 10.5 million of views on TikTok, Cyrus shows her figure in a blue bikini while Simpson is wearing a pair of black shorts. The couple dance in a choreographed routine set to the smash 1990 hit ‘Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)’ from C+C Music Factory.



Cyrus posted a comment on her video saying, “If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK,” and also tagged Simpson in the video.

@mileycyrus If we can’t get back to work..... let’s get back to WERK @codysimpson ♬ original sound - thehypeman_

Cyrus has been sharing some news regarding her issues with alcohol. After going through vocal cord surgery at the end of last year, she stopped drinking for health reasons. But then, she became inspired to continue with it because of her parents’ previous experience with addiction and mental health challenges.

Cyrus revealed in an interview with Variety, “I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

In the video, the couple is looking happy and her fans expressed their support for the artist. Cyrus is usually very open with her private life since her divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019. It now seems that happiness is back with Simpson by her side.