It’s been over five months since Kobe Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, but he is still showing his wife Vanessa Bryant that he loves her “from Heaven.” The NBA star’s widow revealed on Monday that the late basketball player gifted her the dress Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw wore in the series finale of Sex and the City. “I love you my baby @kobebryant. I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago,” she wrote on a split image of the dress and another image featuring Carrie wearing the design.

©WireImage Kobe gave his wife Vanessa the dress that Carrie Bradshaw wore in the Sex and the City finale

Vanessa continued, “Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️’s me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo.”

The mom of four explained the dress to her followers in the post’s caption. She penned, “When Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris. Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE.” According to USA Today, Kim Kardashian commented on the post, “Wow!!!! This is so special!”

©Getty Images Vanessa proclaimed that the late NBA star set the bar high

The Sex and the City dress wasn’t the only iconic Hollywood outfit that Kobe gifted his wife when he was alive. For Valentine’s Day one year, the former Lakers player gave Vanessa the blue dress and shoes that Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 romance film The Notebook . Speaking at her husband and daughter Gianna Bryant’s memorial back in February, Vanessa called Kobe “truly the romantic one” in their relationship. She said, “He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie.”

“When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie,” Vanessa added. “We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.”