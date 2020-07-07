Bad Bunny is on the cover of Playboy Magazine

Bad Bunny is back! After his absence from social media, the artist has made quite the reappearance. In his last publication, he surprised his followers by saying goodbye to everyone, “Bye, me fui’, the26-year-old from Puerto Rico said. But now, Bunny will appear this Tuesday in the new edition of Playboy Magazine.

For the first time ever, a man -not Hugh Hefner-is appearing on the cover of Playboy solo. The cover story is titled ‘Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God’.

What a year Bunny is having for sure. First, he released one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of 2020 ‘YHLQMDLG’ - highest-charting Spanish-language album of all time, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Second, he was in the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’. And now, Playboy Magazine decided to launch its first digital cover with Bunny. The cover was shot pre-pandemic.



The article touches on Bunny’s perspective on his public support for the queer community as well as other aspects of his life and career, including love and sex. “I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they‘re meant to.” stated Bunny.

For the artist, his roots are important. He stresses this in the interview, and makes sure to emphasize his love for Puerto Rico. “There’s nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don’t belong,” said Bunny. “I’ve been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaeton. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.”



His last cover was for Rolling Stone.