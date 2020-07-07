Today we celebrate Frida’s Kahlo’s birthday - one of the most inspiring and talented Mexican painters, poets, and jefas. The legendary artist is an icon and inspiration to followers all around the world. There is no doubt that Kahlo was ahead of her time. Her art is not only unique but her words were as powerful as her cultural impact throughout many generations.

Get ready to be inspired!

Quotes on Love

©GettyImages ‘La niña’ Frida y ‘el gordo’ Diego were their nicknames

“I love you more than my own skin.”

“I am that clumsy human, always loving, loving, loving. And loving. And never leaving.”

“I leave you my portrait so that you will have my presence all the days and nights that I am away from you.”

“Take a lover who looks at you like maybe you are a bourbon biscuit.”

“You deserve a lover who makes you feel safe, who can consume this world whole if he walks hand in hand with you; someone who believes that his embraces are a perfect match with your skin.”



Quotes on Pain

©GettyImages Throughout Frida Kahlo’s life she suffered from a severe, chronic illness that impacted her in numerous ways.

“Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?”

“My painting carries with it the message of pain.”

“At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.”

“Pain, pleasure and death are no more than a process for existence. The revolutionary struggle in this process is a doorway open to intelligence.”



Quotes on Strength

©GettyImages Frida Kahlo‘s strength was remarkable.

“Nothing is worth more than laughter. It is strength to laugh and to abandon oneself, to be light. Tragedy is the most ridiculous thing.”

“I paint my own reality. The only thing I know is that I paint because I need to, and I paint whatever passes through my head without any other consideration.”

“I think that little by little I’ll be able to solve my problems and survive.”

“You deserve the best, the very best, because you are one of the few people in this lousy world who are honest to themselves, and that is the only thing that really counts.”



Quotes on Art

©GettyImages This is a rare image of Kahlo is painting a mural for the San Francisco Stock Exchange.

“I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone, because I am the person I know best.”

“They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.”

“Painting completed my life. I lost three children and a series of other things that would have fulfilled my horrible life. My painting took the place of all of this. I think work is the best.”