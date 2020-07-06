©@danielaalvareztv Daniella Alvarez is improving after having an operation to have her left leg amputated

Her right foot is also affected, and Alvarez is waiting for it to slowly start reacting. In mid-June, in an interview with the radio station, RCN Radio, the beauty queen explained her condition: “My right foot has no functionality at the moment, it is asleep and I do not know when it will wake up, when it will have life again.” She added that it is not known how long it will take for her limb to return to normal, but that doctors assured her that the right foot will be functional. “First, the foot has to regain sensitivity, and then I will have to learn to walk again. That process could take 6 months, ” she said. “In total, my recovery would take a year,” she added.



What happened during her surgery?

A month ago, Alvarez made the announcement that her left leg had to be amputated due to complications she experienced when she went in for a routine surgery to remove a lump she had in her abdomen. Since then, the model has gone on to become a clear beacon of hope as she chronicles her journey into what has now become her ‘new normal.’

Alvarez shared how the ischemia (when organs or body parts don’t get adequate blood supply) she experienced during the surgery has also affected other areas of her body. “The ischemia has also affected the functionality of my other foot as well. I am unable to walk. My right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up and we don’t know how long it will take for the foot to start functioning again,” the model revealed. She also gave listeners some insight into what the next few months of recovery will look like for her. “I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said. Alvarez also revealed that since losing her left leg, now her right leg will be carrying double the weight.