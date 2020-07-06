Broadway actor Nick Cordero has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. Cordero, a Canadian, was just 41 years old. He leaves behind wife Amanda Kloots and son Elvis.

Cordero starred in numerous Broadway plays. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He moved to Los Angeles with his family to perform in the musical Rock of Ages.

Fitness guru, Kloots, confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 5. She wrote, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots shared. ”My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone‘s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March 2020 for what was initially misdiagnosed as pneumonia. He was later diagnosed with coronavirus and had since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

While hospitalized, Cordero had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart. Regaining consciousness, though not his speech faculties, in May, he recovered from the initial coronavirus diagnosis but remained incapacitated by a subsequent lung infection. Spending over 90 days in the hospital, he passed away on July 5th.

©GettyImages Nick Cordero, Amanda Koots and baby Elvis

Cordero’s wife was his biggest advocate and posted his progress and her pleas for people to take the pandemic seriously on her Instagram account. Kloots has been very open about her struggles with anxiety and grief in the wake of her husband‘s hospitalization. She also started a GoFundme page that has raised more than $640,000 from more than 10,000 donors. Her bottomless love for her husband and her earnest advocacy for public health has been a much-needed inspiration for many.

Cordero is survived by his wife Amana Kloots, whom he married in 2017, and their one-year old son Elvis Eduardo Cordero.