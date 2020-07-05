JLo’s reaction to A-Rod getting her out in family softball game is THE cutest

Forget triple threat, at this point Jennifer Lopez is an incalculable threat. Proving there’s nothing she can’t do, the 50-year-old superstar flexed some sweet softball skills during a good old-fashioned family game on Saturday, July 4th. Her love Alex Rodriguez shared a delightful video of the activity, which was set on the sprawling lawn of their sparkling Hamptons home, and there’s so much to unpack. From JLo’s slugger to Emme ’s home run, the J-Rod Fourth of July festivities looked like a blast.

©@arod The fit pair have been known to play former Yankee Alex’s favorite game as a family

The video starts with bang, capturing Jennifer’s stellar hit. We then see the On the Floor singer sprint to first base. She’s just a tad too slow, though, as A-Rod throws to the first baseman and gets her out. What does JLo do next? She runs over to her fiancé and playfully grabs his butt, of course. The lovebirds were all smiles, giggling on the sunny day.

Alex’s post is brimming with happy holiday moments, showing how they’re enjoying the little things and just being with each other above all else. Another highlight is when Emme makes it home and the whole group cheers for her. We also loved seeing Jennifer’s mom Lupe on the pitcher’s mound. Watch the full video for yourself below!

“I hope you are having a safe Fourth of July Weekend,” Alex wrote in the caption of his video. “I’m very lucky to spend time with my family and get to have a little fun.” Referring to his impression in the clip, he added: “And a special shoutout to the great Al Michaels for being my inspiration today.”