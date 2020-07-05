The Old Guard



Film

A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals, with the ability to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom. They have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows.

The old guard is an adaption of the comic created by Eisner-winning writer Greg Rucka (’Lazarus’, ‘Black Magick’, ‘ Wonder Woman’) and critically acclaimed Argentinian artist Leandro Fernandez (The Discipline, Deadpool, Punisher: MAX).

When: Friday, July 10 on Netflix





Greyhound

Film

Tom Hanks is back with a new dram film! Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Hanks, who also co-directed and wrote the screenplay, the two time Oscar winner plays the role of a longtime Navy Veteran. He is asked to protect a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.



The film is based on the 1955 novel ‘The Good Shepherd’ by C. S. Forester, and also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue.

When: Friday, July 10 on Apple TV+





Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Docuseries



Zac Efron has played diverse roles, including serial killer Ted Bundy. The former ‘High School Musical’ star is the lead of this new travel docuseries. ‘Down To Earth’. The actor explores in depth a healthy, sustainable ways to live. Efron hits the road with wellness expert Darin Olien to visit places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos.

When: Friday, July 10 on Netflix

