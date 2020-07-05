The Old Guard
Film
A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals, with the ability to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom. They have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows.
The old guard is an adaption of the comic created by Eisner-winning writer Greg Rucka (’Lazarus’, ‘Black Magick’, ‘ Wonder Woman’) and critically acclaimed Argentinian artist Leandro Fernandez (The Discipline, Deadpool, Punisher: MAX).
When: Friday, July 10 on Netflix
Greyhound
Film
Tom Hanks is back with a new dram film! Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Hanks, who also co-directed and wrote the screenplay, the two time Oscar winner plays the role of a longtime Navy Veteran. He is asked to protect a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.
The film is based on the 1955 novel ‘The Good Shepherd’ by C. S. Forester, and also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue.
When: Friday, July 10 on Apple TV+
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Docuseries
Zac Efron has played diverse roles, including serial killer Ted Bundy. The former ‘High School Musical’ star is the lead of this new travel docuseries. ‘Down To Earth’. The actor explores in depth a healthy, sustainable ways to live. Efron hits the road with wellness expert Darin Olien to visit places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos.
When: Friday, July 10 on Netflix
Little Voice
Debut
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and producer J.J. Abrams team to tell the story of Bess King (Brittany O’Grady); a musician struggling to make her dreams come true in New York in her early 20s. It is the journey of a young women on rejection, love and complicated family experiences.
When: Friday, July 10 on Apple TV+
Expecting Amy
Docuseries
The three-part docuseries is an unfiltered view at comedian Amy Schumer’s life during her difficult pregnancy while she was on tour. In this documentary, Schumer shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made one of the singular comic voices of all time.
Produced by Schumer, Expecting Amy is directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, who previously edited ‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé’.
When: Thursday, July 9 on HBO Max
Stateless
Limited Series
Inspired by true events. An airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal find their lives colliding at an immigration detention centre in the middle of the Australian desert. Cate Blanchett co-created and stars alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney and Dominic West.
When: Wednesday, July 8 on Netflix
The Twelve
Debut
Twelve ordinary people are called for jury duty for a murder case as traumatizing as it is controversial in which a woman stands trial for killing her own blood.
When: Friday, July 10 on Netflix