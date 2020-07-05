He’s back. While many watched fireworks, or barbecued the Fourth of July away, Kanye West took to Twitter to announce yet again that he’s running for president. Although the 43-year-old rapper previously told the world he was dropping his yeezys into the 2024 political ring, it seems his timeline has moved up. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States. #2020VISION.” However, what does his wife Kim Kardashian think about the whole thing?

©GettyImages Kanye West announced again that he’s running for president

This time around, the 39-year-old reality royal immediately retweeted her love’s statement (an American flag emoji and all). However, she hasn’t always seemed so onboard for the journey. In fact, she laughed off the thought during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show hot on the tails of the Stronger singer’s announcement at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

After winning the Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, from Taylor Swift (but that’s a different story), he said: “And yes, as you probably could‘ve guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Ellen asked Kim is she knew about his intentions that night. “I did not. That was news to me,” the social media maven replied. “No. That wasn’t a discussion in our household.” After confirming her husband was serious about the run, Kim added: “If he puts his mind to something - he’ll do his best.”

The then-pregnant star continued to say she thinks it would be “so much fun” to be in the White House. She joked that Kanye would want to put his designer skills to use at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and “redo the whole White House.”

It’s no secret that Kanye has a history of proclaiming presidential runs. In November of 2019, the singer made his second announcement, saying he would run for president in 2024. While speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, he said, “When I run for president in 2024...” After the audience chuckled, he asked: “What y’all laughing at?”