Is it true? We will see! On the Fourth of July, Kanye West has created his own fireworks by tweeting that he is running for president. The 43-year-old musician, who recently congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian West on joining the billionaires’ club , said he is running for president by using the hashtag #2020VISION.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted, along with the hashtag #2020VISION”.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Immediately after, the SpaceX founder, Elon Musk confirmed his support.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West had recently posted a photo of himself with Musk with the caption: “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange.”

This is not the first time West has hinted at his political aspirations. During the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, West surprised viewers and attendees, when he announced a potential 2020 run after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift.

Also, during the 2019 New York Fashion Week, while debuting the second season of his ultra-famous Yeezy clothing line, West made another statement about his desire to run for president in 2024.



It’s unclear if West is seriously considering to run this year. Furthermore, it is not clear if any official paperwork for an election bid has been filed.

This story is developing and will be updated. More to come!