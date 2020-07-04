“I never thought I would have had to do this video,” Prince Royce prefaced in a powerful message revealing he tested positive for coronavirus. The 31-year-old singer opened up about his diagnosis in a social media post on Friday, July 3, urging everyone to stay home ahead of the holiday weekend. “I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard,” he wrote in the adjoining caption. “This virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others.”

Scroll to watch the full video

©Prince Royce Prince Royce has been taking precautions since the beginning, even making his own line of masks (pictured here)

“This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did,” he said in his bilingual clip. “About 2 weeks ago I tested positive.” Royce candidly said: “I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not.” The Dominican-American singer then warned everyone about not going out this holiday weekend.

“I know Fourth of July’s coming up,” he continued. “We’ve been stuck. We want to go out. We think that it’s not going to happen to us.” The Back It Up hitmaker then said he’s been “seeing people not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask” amidst the global pandemic.

“I‘m concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems,” he genuinely added. “We just don’t know what’s going on.” Prince Royce urged that precautionary measures have to start with the youth. “A lot of people are going out and I just wish that we could, you know, if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Let’s protect our families. Let’s protect our parents, and let’s be mindful of other people.”