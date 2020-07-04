“I never thought I would have had to do this video,” Prince Royce prefaced in a powerful message revealing he tested positive for coronavirus. The 31-year-old singer opened up about his diagnosis in a social media post on Friday, July 3, urging everyone to stay home ahead of the holiday weekend. “I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard,” he wrote in the adjoining caption. “This virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others.”
“This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did,” he said in his bilingual clip. “About 2 weeks ago I tested positive.” Royce candidly said: “I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not.” The Dominican-American singer then warned everyone about not going out this holiday weekend.
“I know Fourth of July’s coming up,” he continued. “We’ve been stuck. We want to go out. We think that it’s not going to happen to us.” The Back It Up hitmaker then said he’s been “seeing people not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask” amidst the global pandemic.
“I‘m concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems,” he genuinely added. “We just don’t know what’s going on.” Prince Royce urged that precautionary measures have to start with the youth. “A lot of people are going out and I just wish that we could, you know, if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Let’s protect our families. Let’s protect our parents, and let’s be mindful of other people.”
Fui diagnosticado con el COVID-19 y estoy en el día número 12 desde que comenzaron los síntomas. Mi caso ha sido leve y me estoy sintiendo bien. Les comparto esto hoy para pedirles de corazón que por favor no bajemos la guardia - este virus es real y podemos estar contagiando a los demás sin siquiera saber que lo tenemos. Yo no pensaba que lo tenía pues no me sentía tan mal y si no me hago la prueba tal vez estaría propagando el virus, sin saberlo. Este fin de semana festivo por favor mantengan la distancia social, usen sus máscaras, si no tienen que trabajar o reunirse, no lo hagan. Para los jóvenes esto más que por cuidarnos, es para cuidar a los demás, a las personas mayores o con sistemas inmunológicos comprometidos. Por favor tomemos esto en serio, con responsabilidad y con compasión. Cuidémonos. --- I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard - this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others. This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don’t have to leave home to work or get together with others, don’t do it. For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other. #COVID19
At the end of the day, he asked everyone not to “be selfish and make the same mistakes that I probably did.” To the songwriter, these mistakes included going to open restaurants, despite wearing a mask and washing hands often. Fortunately, the star said that coronavirus didn’t hit him “as hard” as it could have and that he’s “feeling better now.”