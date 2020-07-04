Jennifer Lopez wants you to “get loud” this Independence Day. The 40-year-old superstar urged fans to raise their voices on Saturday, July 4, sharing a rousing video featuring her and daughter Emme’s Super Bowl performance. “This Independence Day, I am simply asking everyone to celebrate by getting LOUD,” she wrote in the caption. “#LetsGetLoud by using our voices, by changing the race and age voting gap, and driving everyone to the polls to vote this November.”
JLo then showed her gratitude for former First Lady Michelle Obama , adding: “Many thanks to @MichelleObama for starting her organization #WhenWeAllVote, making it easier for people to register. And thank you for joining us by banding together to BE the change you want to see in the world.” She ended by telling her fans to head to the link in her Instagram bio for registration details.
According to their website, When We All Vote is: “a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.”
Michelle Obama isn’t the only powerhouse behind the worthwhile group, which launched in 2018. Her co-chairs include Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda , Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.