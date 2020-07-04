Jennifer Lopez wants you to “get loud” this Independence Day. The 40-year-old superstar urged fans to raise their voices on Saturday, July 4, sharing a rousing video featuring her and daughter Emme’s Super Bowl performance. “This Independence Day, I am simply asking everyone to celebrate by getting LOUD,” she wrote in the caption. “#LetsGetLoud by using our voices, by changing the race and age voting gap, and driving everyone to the polls to vote this November.”

Scroll to watch the video!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez performing with her daughter Emme during the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime show

JLo then showed her gratitude for former First Lady Michelle Obama , adding: “Many thanks to @MichelleObama for starting her organization #WhenWeAllVote, making it easier for people to register. And thank you for joining us by banding together to BE the change you want to see in the world.” She ended by telling her fans to head to the link in her Instagram bio for registration details.