Hamilton is streaming and no one’s more thrilled than creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family. The lauded composer broke from his usual poetic format on Twitter to live tweet the phenomenon’s Disney+ debut along with fans and his wife Vanessa Nadal. To be honest, their watch party quips may have been the best part of the night. From Vanessa’s hilarious reaction to watching her husband’s onstage smooches to their two kids adorable antics - we’ve compiled the duo’s most satisfying comments of the night!
Family charm and Disney magic were brimming from the start. Lin’s wife shared that while they were waiting to start the show with their kids - Sebastian, five, and Frankie, two - things took a hilarious turn:
As we wait for 19:00 EST to hit play on #Hamilfilm @disneyplus , as I wait to be transported to life with an infant Sebastian, 2yr old Frankie holds a mini Oreo up to either ear and says “I’m Mickey Mouse!” 😂— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020
“We peaked early,” the 40-year-old cultural icon replied. He then shared a little glimpse into the foursome’s watch party essentials:
Just @VAMNit and my kids, up past bedtime. We got magnatiles and popcorn. https://t.co/GGLE1PLajn pic.twitter.com/ThihFzm9Xf— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020
When the Hamilton watch party was trending before it even started, but Lin’s kids had mixed reactions:
Seb: Yay!!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020
Frankie: COW MOVIE!#HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/kM0s42SeY5
Vanessa revealing her reaction to watching Lin kiss other women in the show was everything:
I always boo when Lin kisses someone else on stage, and people sitting around me look at me like I'm a crazy person. #HamiltonFilm— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020
Don’t worry, just in case she missed a kiss, little Sebastian was there to help:
"you missed the fourth kiss," reports Sebastian. He's counting. Thanks, kid.— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020
Vanessa was every mom who didn’t get to sit back and watch with this tweet:
Man, I missed 10 Duel Commandments playing waiter for a 2 year old. This isn't dinner-and-show, Frankie. 😘— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020
The kids provided their own hilarious commentary on the show, seemingly enjoying their dad’s work. Who tickled them the most? King George!
Both my kids "THAT'S FUNNY!" https://t.co/VsU405dIdt— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020
Some fans wondered why the kids were still up, to which Lin simply replied:
They won't go to bed. https://t.co/f9Agd86mxk— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020
When it was questioned if they peeped a steamier scene, Lin cleared the air:
They fought over popcorn and booed at the kissing, it's all good. https://t.co/Gv2LyTr6Rb— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020
In a sweet moment, Vanessa opened up about part of her routine during the show’s run when Lin was onstage and she was at home with the kids:
I used to sing Dear Theodosia to Sebastian every night for bedtime. I would imagine that @Lin_Manuel was singing it on stage at the same time (but, lies, infants go to bed before curtain!). #HamiltonFilm— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 4, 2020
And speaking of bedtime:
aaaaand, these babies want to go to sleep, way past bedtime and they don't need to see daddy kick it anyway. thanks for watching with me. my better-rhyming half will keep watching with you. ok ok bedtime!— Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 4, 2020
Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+.