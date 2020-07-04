Hamilton is streaming and no one’s more thrilled than creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family. The lauded composer broke from his usual poetic format on Twitter to live tweet the phenomenon’s Disney+ debut along with fans and his wife Vanessa Nadal. To be honest, their watch party quips may have been the best part of the night. From Vanessa’s hilarious reaction to watching her husband’s onstage smooches to their two kids adorable antics - we’ve compiled the duo’s most satisfying comments of the night!

Family charm and Disney magic were brimming from the start. Lin’s wife shared that while they were waiting to start the show with their kids - Sebastian, five, and Frankie, two - things took a hilarious turn:

As we wait for 19:00 EST to hit play on #Hamilfilm @disneyplus , as I wait to be transported to life with an infant Sebastian, 2yr old Frankie holds a mini Oreo up to either ear and says “I’m Mickey Mouse!” 😂 — Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020

“We peaked early,” the 40-year-old cultural icon replied. He then shared a little glimpse into the foursome’s watch party essentials:

When the Hamilton watch party was trending before it even started, but Lin’s kids had mixed reactions:

Vanessa revealing her reaction to watching Lin kiss other women in the show was everything: