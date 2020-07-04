There are no doubts that Nicky Jam is a Latin urban artist with a solid career. The 39-year-old Puerto Rican and Dominican American reggaeton singer/songwriter is already an icon. Beyond that, every time he has the opportunity to express his art, he is able to take it to the next level. This time, Jam has released a new freestyle single, ‘Desahogo’(Relief) featuring Mexican singer and songwriter, Carla Morrison.
There are many interesting things about this new single. First, ’Desahogo’ is a freestyle song that use Morrison’s beat from her 2013 single, ‘Disfruto’. Second, the video is an animated version directed by Marlon Villar. It shows a cartoon version of Jam, with beautiful colors, expressive drawings, and emotional scenes, telling his story from the streets. The video has reached more than 4 million vies since its released on June 28th.
This song is about Jam’s failures and triumphs throughout his life and career. Introspectively speaking, he is able to express, in a sincere way, his life’s struggles, disbeliefs, and his rise to success.
“And the truth is that at the end of the day/looking in the mirror/I was my only enemy.” Jam continues, “without disciple, talent means nothing/But Diosito gave me another chance/I raised my face and I do not plan to lower it.”
The song talks about his days in Colombia. A rebirth happened, “who would have believed/that from Medellin, the world I was going to conquer/there is no memory without pain/Shoes without soles/the same urine soaked clothes for school.” And he compares the old days with the new ones, “Now my shoes are Dolce Gabbana”.
His family plays a key role. He mentions his Dad and the house that he gave him as a present and his reaction is unforgettable. To Jam, there is nothing more wonderful than a proud Mom, his children and the example he set for them. They will never need anything, thanks to Jam’s hard work.
In ‘Desahogo’, Jam says that if he ever failed, he would accept it and apologize for the mistakes that he made. He also thanks his fans, colleagues, and friends. For example, DY, Daddy Yankee , for always being there, and Ñejo, El Broko for being his brother.
Watch the full video below.
On the other hand, if you’re curious to know about the original song that inspired Jam’s ‘Desahogo’ check out Morrison’s song, ‘Disfruto’. It has more than 60 million views on Youtube. She is the winner of three Latin Grammy Awards, and her career continues to rise as one of the most influential indie-pop singers and composers within the Latin world.
Check out Morrison’s video.
Would you like to sing along or read the lyrics? We’ll share the lyrics with you below:
‘Desahogo’
Me complace amarte
Disfruto acariciarte
Y ponerte a dormir
Es escalofriante
Tenerte de frente
Hacerte sonreír.
Yeah yeah
Muchos dicen conocerme
Y es muy fácil especular
Y no los juzgo eso es humano y natural
Oye
A veces uno cree saber de los demás
Pero ni un 20% es decir ni la mitad
Todo lo que yo he vivido
Ya son 39 aquí de pie yo sigo
No pudieron mis enemigos
Nah
Oye
Y la verdad sacando cuentas
Mirando al espejo
Yo fui mi único enemigo
Del bareto pa la perco
Cada día más terco
Sin disciplina para qué tener talento
Pero Diosito me dio otra oportunidad
Levanté la cara y no la pienso bajar
N.I.C.K
Colombia a mi me hizo renacer
En verdad la palabra tiene poder
Quién iba a apostar y quién iba a creer
Que desde Medellín el mundo yo iba a romper
No hay recuerdo que no duela
Zapatos sin suela
La misma ropa con orines pa la escuela
Oye ja!
Pero qué ironía
Ahora son Dolce Gabanna
Pa salir todos los días
Y aunque lo material no llena
como lo sentimental
No hay un premio que se pueda comparar
Ja!
Como el rostro de mi viejo al observar
La nueva casa que le regalé
aunque no era Navidad
La gente que estuvo conmigo
Gracias a los fans
Y a Ciego por ser mi mejor amigo
Compañero de batallas
En este destino
Eso vale más que 20 discos de platino
Dame un break para decir esto:
Ver la cara de mi madre orgullosa
no hay una escena más poderosa
Que darle un beso y una rosa
Mis tres hijas
mis canciones más valiosas
Y mi chamaquito viendo cómo goza
Lo que su padre trabajó
pa que nunca le falte nada
Si fallé en algún momento doy la cara
Y pido perdón por mis errores
Soy humano
Gracias a DY
Por siempre darme la mano
El Ñejo, el broko ese es mi hermano
Ja!
Barrio Obrero y todo Cataño
Ojalá pase esto pa ponernos ready
Y hacer un Choli el otro año
Puerto Rico
Me complace amarte
Disfruto acariciarte
Y ponerte a dormir
Es escalofriante
Tenerte de frente
Hacerte sonreír
Ir ir ir
A veces pensando antes de dormir
Aunque siempre duermo poco
Con los sueños viven nunca estarán rotos
Buscando motivación
Como cuando todavía
no había pegado ni una canción
Inseguridades como cualquier otro
Es mejor darle un abrazo
al que me pida una foto
Pues sigo siendo el mismo
Pero con más ceros
Sigo siendo el mismo pero más sincero
Yeah
NICK
Nicky nicky nicky jam
Reggi el auténtico
Sa Saga with black
La industria inc
Dxtr