There are no doubts that Nicky Jam is a Latin urban artist with a solid career. The 39-year-old Puerto Rican and Dominican American reggaeton singer/songwriter is already an icon. Beyond that, every time he has the opportunity to express his art, he is able to take it to the next level. This time, Jam has released a new freestyle single, ‘Desahogo’(Relief) featuring Mexican singer and songwriter, Carla Morrison.

There are many interesting things about this new single. First, ’Desahogo’ is a freestyle song that use Morrison’s beat from her 2013 single, ‘Disfruto’. Second, the video is an animated version directed by Marlon Villar. It shows a cartoon version of Jam, with beautiful colors, expressive drawings, and emotional scenes, telling his story from the streets. The video has reached more than 4 million vies since its released on June 28th.

This song is about Jam’s failures and triumphs throughout his life and career. Introspectively speaking, he is able to express, in a sincere way, his life’s struggles, disbeliefs, and his rise to success.

“And the truth is that at the end of the day/looking in the mirror/I was my only enemy.” Jam continues, “without disciple, talent means nothing/But Diosito gave me another chance/I raised my face and I do not plan to lower it.”

The song talks about his days in Colombia. A rebirth happened, “who would have believed/that from Medellin, the world I was going to conquer/there is no memory without pain/Shoes without soles/the same urine soaked clothes for school.” And he compares the old days with the new ones, “Now my shoes are Dolce Gabbana”.