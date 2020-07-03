J-Rod is on the move! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are slowly jetting back to their lavish lifestyle. In a rare lockdown instance, the lovebirds were spotted sauntering onto a private jet with their blended family on Thursday, July 2. The glam group was flying back home to Miami from L.A. for 4th of July weekend. However, despite their regal ride, one travel companion was less than excited about getting on a plane.

©@arod JLo, A-Rod and their blended family

“One of our passengers was a lil afraid to fly…” Alex captioned a sweet video showing their boarding process. Who was the passenger? Their golden retriever Lady! A-Rod had to carry the pooch, who sported a festive blue handkerchief, on board. JLo and her daughter Emme - who rocked her mom’s whimsical leggings - were all smiles as they climbed up the landing.

While their adorable dog took centerstage, don’t think Jennifer’s outfit got past us. The 50-year-old superstar was chic in Chanel, a travel favorite of hers. Jen flaunted her toned legs in a cream and black ensemble by the high-end designer. She swept her sun-kissed hair up into natural curls, showcasing a signature pair of hoop earrings.