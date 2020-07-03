Serena Williams and daughter Olympia take twinning to a new level on the tennis court

Like mother, like daughter! Serena Williams has an adorable new doubles partner, her two-year-old Alexis Olympia . The mother-daughter duo hit the tennis court twinning in purple Nike apparel with Olympia even mimicking the professional player’s stances. Serena shared photos from their tennis session on Thursday, along with a video that featured Olympia giving her a high five. The Grand Slam champion’s followers couldn’t get enough of the tennis star and her mini-me. “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!” Serena’s older sister Venus Williams wrote in the comments section.

©Serena Williams Serena Williams and her daughter hit the tennis court sporting matching purple outfits and stances

Meanwhile, actress Gabrielle Union joked that she would be “dropping” her daughter Kaavia off to play with them. Olympia copied her mom’s stance in another picture shared on the toddler’s personal social media account, which proud dad Alexis Ohanian commented: “Six pack baby stroooooong ❤️.”

Even off the court, Serena, 38, and Olympia sport matching looks. Last month, the tennis star posted a video of her and her little girl “keeping busy” at home dancing together in matching Belle gowns from Beauty and the Beast . In April, Serena and Olympia also dressed up as Princess Anna from Disney’s Frozen. “Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian 👑,” the mom of one captioned the post.