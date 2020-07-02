A couple that laughs together, stays together! Ana de Armas caught a case of the giggles as she and boyfriend Ben Affleck went for a stroll on Wednesday. The Hollywood stars were photographed walking their dogs and sharing a laugh while out in Los Angeles. The couple was dressed down for the daytime outing. Ana, 32, looked effortlessly chic in blue jeans, ankle boots and a grey cardigan over a black tank top, while Ben, 47, opted for khaki pants, a green t-shirt and grey zip-up hoodie. The actor had his Cuban girlfriend in stitches during their walk.

©Grosby Group Ana was photographed cracking up during her and Ben’s walk on July 1

The pair, who met on the set of their upcoming thriller Deep Water, went public with their romance during a getaway to Ana’s native Cuba in March. Ana confirmed their relationship in April sharing a photo of her and Ben on social media. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈 Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso,” she captioned the post. Things have heated up between the two since then. Ana has already met Ben’s children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

©Grosby Group The Hollywood stars were first linked together in March of 2020

Last month, the No Time To Die star was seen laughing with Ben’s son Samuel and daughter Seraphina as they placed a cardboard cutout of Ana on the actor’s front lawn. In June, the actress also vacationed in Georgia with the Oscar winner, his mother Christine and three kids. A source told People magazine at the time, “Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids.” Another source told the news outlet that Ben is “very serious” about Ana, adding, “He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her.”