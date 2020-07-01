HOLA! Music Exclusive is excited to present Isabela Merced’s debut EP, ‘the better half of me’. Listen to this multi-talented American actress, singer, songwriter, and performer share her favorite songs ‘apocalipsis’, ‘lovin kind’, and ‘todo esta bien’ from her new debut EP.

The Ohio born Peruvian/American artist started as a Republic Records recording artist in 2019 when she first teamed up with Sebastian Yatra for ‘My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)’. The single generated nearly 50 million Spotify streams, laying the groundwork for the release of her official solo debut ‘Papi’.

In addition, Isabela’s acting career is extensive, with acclaimed film credits to her name—including ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’, ‘Instant Family’, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Netflix favorite, ‘Let It Snow’—Isabela’s foray into music established her as a multi-talented star.

Over the past six months, in between acting roles, Isabela immersed herself in music at songwriting camps and in the studio with industry heavy hitters like Justin Tranter [Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber], Andres and Mauricio (‘Despacito’), and producers Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers ‘Cool’, ‘Five More Minutes’) and G.O Kings Bred (‘Sunflower’ Latin remix).

From this experience, she also co-wrote anthems such as ‘lovin kind’ and ‘chocolate’. As the world went through an unprecedented shutdown due to COVID-19, her last song, ‘apocalipsis’ was created. ‘the better half of me’ fuses pop and Latin into bilingual anthems that blend with diverse styles.



©Republic Records The Better Half of Me Artwork

Check out the full track listing below. About the theme, she states, “When you’re in a relationship, you often refer to your significant other as your ‘Better half’. I’ve found the balance and the better side in myself over the past year. I was sitting on the beach with my aunt, and she asked me if I’d ever been alone. I realized I had never really sat with my thoughts with no distractions, no phones, and no ulterior motives. When this isolation started, I was finally able to think about my life. I realized even more how important it was to love who I am.”

©Republic Records EP Track listing: Isabela Merced, the better half of me