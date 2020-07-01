Jennifer Aniston, along with other stars and celebrities, have taken to social media to encourage everyone to wear a mask. Yesterday Jennifer posted a photo of her wearing a face mask on Instagram, writing in the caption about the importance of listening to the medical authorities during the pandemic and obeying the safety guidelines that have been set down. She also lightly criticized those protesting or ignoring the mask recommendation, arguing that the issue “is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives”. Read the whole post below:
View this post on Instagram
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Other prominent figures have taken up the call as well. Award winning “Legally Blonde” Actor Resse Witherspoon posted and wrote:
‘Scandal’ crisis management expert actor Kerry Washington said she was “Throwing (@fenty) shade if you’re not wearing a mask. #WearADamnMask”
The Office actress Mindy Kaling posted that: “So many things right now can feel scary at times and out of our control. One thing I can control is to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public.”
View this post on Instagram
My friend @toryburch said it best: #WearaDamnMask So many things right now can feel scary at times and out of our control. One thing I can control is to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public. Why do you #WearaDamnMask? I challenge @maitreyiramakrishnan @jarenlewison @darrenbarnet @poornagraphy_ @richamoorjani @leerodriguezz @ramonabishyoung to join me in getting this message out by posting a masked selfie and tagging others to do the same. And I invite every single one of you to help spread the word. Post a masked selfie with #WearADamnMask and then tag as many people as you can 💛
and American Fashion Designer Tory Burch wrote:
View this post on Instagram
I am sure you all are seeing what I am seeing, COVID 19 rates in the USA are rising at a truly scary rate. One thing I know for sure is that there's a very easy way each of us can help, and that's to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public. #WearaDamnMask because we want to protect ourselves and, even more importantly, we want to protect others #WearaDamnMask because clearly, the doctors and data say we are not going to beat this pandemic unless we each do our part to get rid of it #WearaDamnMask because is it not a political issue, it is an issue of saving lives #WearaDamnMask because it is the only way to keep our most vulnerable safe and the only way to get our economy back on track I challenge @loganlaurice @mindykaling @kerrywashington @bradgoreski @ariannahuff @bagsnob @samiranasr @jasonbolden @gayleking @amygriffin @keeganmichaelkey @drsanjaygupta @perrip08 @jamietisch @marjoriegubelmann @jaredcohen81 to join me in getting this message out by posting a masked selfie and tagging others to do the same. And I invite every single one of you to help spread the word. Will you also post a masked selfie with #WearADamnMask and then tag as many people as you can? (Trust me, it takes a lot for me to post a selfie, this is urgent!) We are all in this together 🧡 Tory xx
We hope that you stay safe during this pandemic and we hope that you too will wear a mask.