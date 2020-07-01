Jennifer Aniston, along with other stars and celebrities, have taken to social media to encourage everyone to wear a mask. Yesterday Jennifer posted a photo of her wearing a face mask on Instagram, writing in the caption about the importance of listening to the medical authorities during the pandemic and obeying the safety guidelines that have been set down. She also lightly criticized those protesting or ignoring the mask recommendation, arguing that the issue “is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives”. Read the whole post below:

Other prominent figures have taken up the call as well. Award winning “Legally Blonde” Actor Resse Witherspoon posted and wrote:



‘Scandal’ crisis management expert actor Kerry Washington said she was “Throwing (@fenty) shade if you’re not wearing a mask. #WearADamnMask”