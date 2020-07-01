Ricky Martin is livin’ la vida quarantine these days. The Puerto Rican singer has been spending quality time with his family while quarantining in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old performer gave insight into his “life under lock down” in British Vogue’s August issue. Ricky captured a rare family “self-portrait” starring all four of his kids, which was included in the magazine’s portfolio. The famous singer’s brood was pictured outdoors in a gorgeous black-and-white photo featuring Ricky adorably lifting up his son Renn with one hand, while his husband Jwan Yosef held their daughter Lucia on his lap. Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning artist’s 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino were captured in action in the foreground.
“I’m at home with my husband Jwan Yosef, my mother Nereida, and my four children, Matteo, Valentino, Lucia and Renn,” the Latin Grammy winner told British Vogue (via The Daily Mail). For Ricky, “keeping busy” under lockdown has not been a problem. “I have my hands full with two babies and pre-teen twin boys,” he shared.
The King of Latin Pop admitted that the “most challenging part” of quarantine “is not knowing when and how we will get back to some form of ’normal.’” Summing up his lockdown experience, Ricky said, “Diapers, music and me personally disinfecting all the deliveries.” Aside from learning “to clean windows and iron sleeves like nobody’s business,” the dad of four has also been working on his new album during quarantine. He said, “My engineer is in New York and my producer is in Miami, but through technology, it should be out this year as planned.”
Last month, Ricky spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his family helped him with his new EP, Pausa. “My husband took the picture of my new album cover,” he said. Ricky also revealed that his oldest sons critique his music. “They’re picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don’t like, they have no filters. They tell you,” he said. “Especially this new single… One of the twins, he heard it and then [he’s like], ‘Nice. Yeah. This I like.’” Ricky added, “It’s pure, it’s honest, it’s real and they come up with ideas and I take them away. It’s good.”