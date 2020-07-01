The King of Latin Pop admitted that the “most challenging part” of quarantine “is not knowing when and how we will get back to some form of ’normal.’” Summing up his lockdown experience, Ricky said, “Diapers, music and me personally disinfecting all the deliveries.” Aside from learning “to clean windows and iron sleeves like nobody’s business,” the dad of four has also been working on his new album during quarantine. He said, “My engineer is in New York and my producer is in Miami, but through technology, it should be out this year as planned.”

Last month, Ricky spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his family helped him with his new EP, Pausa. “My husband took the picture of my new album cover,” he said. Ricky also revealed that his oldest sons critique his music. “They’re picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don’t like, they have no filters. They tell you,” he said. “Especially this new single… One of the twins, he heard it and then [he’s like], ‘Nice. Yeah. This I like.’” Ricky added, “It’s pure, it’s honest, it’s real and they come up with ideas and I take them away. It’s good.”