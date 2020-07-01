“I love Latino people all over the world. We don’t know each other, but we follow this simple rule. You f*** with one bean, you f*** with the whole burrito,” George Lopez says in his new and first Netflix stand up comedy special ‘We’ll Do It For Half’. This show has been released globally. This is Lopez first stand-up special since 2017 , The Wall’, which was his fourth HBO solo comedy special.



Lopez is considered a legend. He has been in the comedy business for over two decades -always wearing multiple hats. He is also an actor, and the star of self-produced ABC sitcom George Lopez.

Regarding the new Netflix show, Lopez is excited about his work. He told Entertainment Tonight, “This was my first one [for Netflix], so it‘s exciting to see the response from social media, people that I’ve known even for a long time that are like, ’We can’t wait!’” he said, adding, “And coming out on a Taco Tuesday, it‘s not the worst thing to come out in the middle of the summer, in the middle of all this that’s going on where people are bingeing things.”

This shows discusses race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; it is the Lopez way (dark humor, harsh jokes, realities, abuela’s stories and many expletives).