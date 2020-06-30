Where do you find your strength and inspiration to keep you going?

“Oh my gosh, you just have to look at what everyone else is going through; it puts things into perspective. My mom always says that what we‘re doing is beautiful, and it’s important, but a doctor goes out there and saves a life or with the people who have been out there protesting for their lives. That’s truly heroic. What I’m doing here is just a small piece of that, and whenever I can do it, I will give it my all.”

What’s your message be to uplift the younger generation?

“I would say to the younger generation and to my generation as well is that I‘m so inspired by you. Truly, the change that we are experiencing just in the last few weeks is driven by and fueled by your passion to fight for justice, to fight for what is right, to fight for equality of our brothers and sisters, and it’s a really beautiful thing to see that fire and to be inspired and to witness the change that we’re accomplishing together is really incredible. It’s only the beginning. We have so much more to do and so far to go, but we’re going to go there.”

Has anybody in this moment kind of surprised you with what they’re doing?

“I feel like everyone right now has found that they have a duty to use their voice, and that‘s really incredible. It’s really incredible because you can choose to stay quiet, but to use your voice and to use it loudly is the most important thing that you can do.”

When you‘re deciding what to put on an album, do you look at the messages that are within the lyrics as well because that’s another way to get people to listen?

“Absolutely, to me actually, that‘s almost always the first thing I look for. I love telling a story and such a beautiful part about being an artist is that we’re storytellers. The story to me, and the lyrics are so important, and of course, the melody then just takes it to the heavens or whatever.”

Miss U More Than U Know was just released…

“It tells a really beautiful story, and it‘s the perfect transition from my previous single I Love You. This is what happens after you’ve fallen in love, and they’ve broken your heart and you’ve had to let go of that love despite not wanting to. It tells the story of a girl, who in the eyes of the world, puts on a strong face and survives, but little do they know that she’s broken inside and that some days she misses him more than she knows. That’s kind of the story of the song.”

Oh, that‘s beautiful. So, who is this song about!

“Let‘s see if I’ll answer that question… I’ll answer it like this, almost every song that I’ve either written or collaborated on, I never know who it’s about in the process. If that makes any sense. I don’t go in, specifically thinking I’m going to write a song about when this happened to me or about this boy, but then later, maybe a few days later or months later, I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is about him,’ or ‘This is about that.’ So, this is one of those songs that after I recorded it, after all that happened, I realized who it was about.”

You do a very good job of keeping your private life private! So, after quarantine, what’s the first thing you’re doing?

“I’m going to jump on an airplane, and I’m going to hug my mom and my dad. And then hopefully, we’re going to fly to see my grandparents and we’re going to hug my grandparents.”

No one will ever take that simple embrace for granted ever again...

“It really is incredible. It‘s just, if anything, this year has put everything into perspective, everything. And in the midst of all of this, I get to hold on to these things that I love so much and tell beautiful stories that hopefully, all that I want, especially right now, is to put a smile on people’s faces.