Kanye West celebrates wife Kim Kardashian becoming a billionaire

Kanye West is one proud husband. The rapper congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian West on joining the billionaires’ club. The dad of four tweeted a sweet message for the reality star, 39, on Monday, June 29, accompanied by an image of his “still life” creation made of flowers and produce. “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye began. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family,” he continued. “So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

©Getty Images Kanye West congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian West on becoming a billionaire

Kim isn't the only billionaire in the West household. Forbes declared Kanye, 43, a billionaire back in April with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. Kanye’s congratulatory note to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star followed news that the global beauty company Coty was acquiring a 20 percent stake in Kim’s cosmetics company KKW Beauty for $200 million. Per Forbes, the deal values the beauty mogul’s company at $1 billion, making Kim’s net worth an estimated $900 million.

“Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand,” Kim said in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”