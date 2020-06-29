Watch Walter Mercado’s Netflix doc trailer with Lin-Manuel Miranda and more

The trailer for Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado dropped on Monday, June 29, and you don’t need a crystal ball to see it’s going to be one wild ride. Walter Mercado ’s glittering story will play out in the new Netflix documentary, which captures the iconic Peurto Rican astrologer’s rise to fame and reflective final two years. Aided by commentary from some of today’s most famous Latinx figures, Walter finally clears up the mystery as to why he left the public eye.

Scroll to watch the trailer

©IMDB Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado is coming to Netflix

Over his career, Walter carved out a place in the hearts of millions as an entertainer. Despite being an actor, singer, dancer and writer, it was ultimately his majestic turn running an astrology show that fans lauded him for. After starring on Puerto Rican telenovelas, Walter got an astrology segment on Puerto Rico’s variety show El Show de las 12. This catapulted him into icon status.

“We grew up with him,” Lin-Manuel Miranda beams in the trailer for Mucho Mucho Amor. “I can‘t think of an English language astrologer that would command the attention of millions of households.” Walter has another fan in Eugenio Derbez who wonders if the prominent predictor disappeared from the public eye because he “didn’t want to grow old in front of the cameras.”

Walter passed away at the age of 87 on November 2, 2019 at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With Mucho, Mucho Amor, directors Cristina Constantini and Kareem Tabsch, strive to both honor and dissect the man behind the cape. As pop culture aficionados might know, the title plays off Walter’s famous tagline, wishing everyone love.