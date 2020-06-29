Vera Wang is 71 years young! Ahead of her birthday on Saturday, the fashion designer posted a series of age-defying photos of herself in workout gear. Vera proved once again that age is just a number as she showed off her flawless skin and svelte figure wearing a black Adidas sports bra, Balenciaga leggings, and shades, in addition to a rainbow manicure in celebration of Pride. “PRIDE Workout. 🏳️🌈,” she simply captioned the post. Fans were quick to react to the pictures with one commenting: “Cough up the fountain of youth and give me all your secrets, you beautiful human you. 🖤.”

©Vera Wang Vera Wang turned 71 on June 27

Others praised Vera’s ageless beauty. “I can only hope to look this amazing as I get older,” one person commented, while another wrote: “I sooo admire you,vera♥️.You inspire me to look better and be more confident of myself as I aged💕.”

Vera, who turned 71 on June 27, revealed the secrets behind her incredible physique last month after a fan said, “I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” According to Insider, Vera replied, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.” Meanwhile, a Twitter user tweeted: “Bro I want whatever @VeraWang is drinking.” Vera retweeted the post responding, “Diet @CocaCola ... typical of a NY fashion type,” adding that Diet Coke is her “fave.”

Back in 2012, Vera revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she never misses a meal. She said, “I have to feed my brain.” Although the New York-based designer has previously confessed to InStyle that she’s “not a huge exercise person,” Vera found herself motivated to work out during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to her “workday fashion family,” whom she was quarantining with down in Miami. In May, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to ‘work out’ most days.”

Vera, who has been sharing photos of herself modeling different looks while sheltering-in-place, has made headlines in recent weeks for her youthful appearance. Discussing quarantine with Harper’s Bazaar, Vera said, “And of course, it being a hardcore fashion group, and me having my lifelong obsession with leggings, I had the opportunity to actually ‘play’ with clothes, something even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing.”