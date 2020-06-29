Katy Perry reveals what saved her life after hitting rock bottom

Katy Perry hit a low point following her 2017 split from now-fiancé Orlando Bloom . The 35-year-old singer candidly opened up about losing her “smile” during an interview with Tom Power, host of the Canadian radio show q . “My career was on this trajectory, where it was going up, up, up, up, up, up, up, and then I had the smallest shift. It wasn’t like that huge maybe from an outside perspective, but for me, it was seismic,” she confessed. “They say if a ship is one degree off from their navigation, they’ll land on like a different continent sometimes.”
“I think I had broken up with my boyfriend, who’s now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high any more,” Katy added. “The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed. I just crashed.” However, the American Idol judge stressed that it was a “good crash.” She explained, “It was like a necessary brokenness. It was so important for me to be broken, so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”
Katy admitted that she turns to music for solace especially when she is in dark times. “I think I write these songs that are that are hopeful because I first and foremost need the hope, or I’m not going to get out of bed,” she said. “My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that every person that’s been created has a purpose.”
The Dark Horse singer credits “gratitude” with having saved her life. “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she said. These days, the mom to be has found ways to be grateful. “I just wake up, and I say, ‘Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful in every way,’” Katy shared. “That’s been the light at my end of the tunnel.”
Katy and Orlando split in 2017, but rekindled their romance later that year. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Back in March, the pop star revealed that she is pregnant with her first child in the music video for her single Never Worn White . During an Instagram Live at the time, Katy said, “I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.” According to People magazine, the Hollywood stars were set to tie the knot in Japan this summer, but the wedding has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.