Katy Perry reveals what saved her life after hitting rock bottom

Katy Perry hit a low point following her 2017 split from now-fiancé Orlando Bloom . The 35-year-old singer candidly opened up about losing her “smile” during an interview with Tom Power, host of the Canadian radio show q . “My career was on this trajectory, where it was going up, up, up, up, up, up, up, and then I had the smallest shift. It wasn’t like that huge maybe from an outside perspective, but for me, it was seismic,” she confessed. “They say if a ship is one degree off from their navigation, they’ll land on like a different continent sometimes.”

©Getty Images Katy Perry hit a low point after splitting from Orlando Bloom in 2017

“I think I had broken up with my boyfriend, who’s now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high any more,” Katy added. “The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed. I just crashed.” However, the American Idol judge stressed that it was a “good crash.” She explained, “It was like a necessary brokenness. It was so important for me to be broken, so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

Katy admitted that she turns to music for solace especially when she is in dark times. “I think I write these songs that are that are hopeful because I first and foremost need the hope, or I’m not going to get out of bed,” she said. “My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that every person that’s been created has a purpose.”