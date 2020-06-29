The legacy continues! The official trailer for ‘Respect’, Aretha Franklin ’s biopic film has been released. The chosen actress is none other than Jennifer Hudson. The trailer debuted during the BET Awards on Sunday night, with Hudson’s powerful signature cover, ‘Respect’. Hudson also performed the iconic song, ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ at BET Awards.

From MGM’s official website for the movie: “Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.”



The Queen of Soul was a part of the film’s production up until her death in 2018. The movie is directed by Liesl Tommy (the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for best direction of a play in 2016 for Eclipsed). The movie also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess and Sky Dakota Turner.

‘Respect’ hits theaters December 25, 2020.

Watch Jennifer Hudson performing ‘Young, Gifted & Black’ from the 2020 BET Awards

This is a powerful performance from the BET Awards by Hudson. Her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Young, Gifted and Black” is not to be missed!