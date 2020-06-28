America Ferrera’s anniversary note to husband will make you cry

America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams celebrated their 15-year anniversary with the sweetest notes to each other. Both the Ugly Betty icon and her actor love shared baby-faced throwbacks on Saturday, June 27, marking the milestone. “15 years ago today, these baby faces fell hard and fast in love,” America began her post. And as we read their respective notes, our love for the star couple was cemented even further - be sure to grab some tissues!
“They grew up together. They built a life together. And now they have 2 babies of their own,” the 36-year-old actress continued. She went on to reveal swoon-worthy details of their love story. “You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans,” she wrote. “I love our crazy adventure in this life together. Thank you for choosing me everyday. I choose you too. Here’s to the next 15.”
View this post on Instagram
15 years ago today I met the love of my life @americaferrera This photo was taken a month later when we tested the waters on a canoe 🛶...we survived!!! and have been paddling together ever since. I’m so blessed to be on the wild adventure of life with the most loving, compassionate and daring person I know.
Ryan’s public love note was equally heartwarming. “15 years ago today I met the love of my life @americaferrera,” he captioned an old snap of them. “This photo was taken a month later when we tested the waters on a canoe...we survived!!! and have been paddling together ever since.” He added: “I’m so blessed to be on the wild adventure of life with the most loving, compassionate and daring person I know.”
America and Ryan look so young in the photos that Mindy Kaling continued help but quip: “Good lord, you’re both 14.” The Superstore star good-naturedly replied: “It’s true. We’re only 29 today.” Their youthful glow was a theme, with fellow celebs like Uzo Aduba commenting: “BABIES. Happy Anniversary!!” The glittering comments kept coming, with Amber Tamblyn, Octavia Spencer and Natalie Portman all chiming in.
Though the dreamy pair have been together for 15 years, they’ve been married for only eight. They now share two beautiful children, two-year-old Sebastian and one-month-old Lucia.