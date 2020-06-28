America Ferrera’s anniversary note to husband will make you cry

America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams celebrated their 15-year anniversary with the sweetest notes to each other. Both the Ugly Betty icon and her actor love shared baby-faced throwbacks on Saturday, June 27, marking the milestone. “15 years ago today, these baby faces fell hard and fast in love,” America began her post. And as we read their respective notes, our love for the star couple was cemented even further - be sure to grab some tissues!

©@americaferrera America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams celebrated 15 years together

“They grew up together. They built a life together. And now they have 2 babies of their own,” the 36-year-old actress continued. She went on to reveal swoon-worthy details of their love story. “You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans,” she wrote. “I love our crazy adventure in this life together. Thank you for choosing me everyday. I choose you too. Here’s to the next 15.”