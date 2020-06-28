Adele shows off weight loss by wearing 2016 performance dress

Being in lockdown can’t stop you from taking a trip down memory lane. Adele did just that from quarantine in her L.A. mansion on Saturday, June 27, revisiting one of her famous performances. The 32-year-old singer shared herself watching her set at the 2016 Glastonbury concert, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. “5 ciders in,” she wrote along with two photos, which sent her fans into overdrive. In her signature comical way, the Grammy winner danced around and celebrated her weight loss.

©@adele Adele got silly in quarantine

The first picture captures Adele crouched beside the tv and mimicking herself in a cozy tee and sweatpants. A hand fan plays the part of a microphone, and she purposely blocked out personal photos with heart emojis. She did the same in the second photo, which caught our attention for another reason.

©@adele Adele put on her old performance dress

Adele threw on the actual costume from her 2016 performance! She clearly loves the black frock, which features a glittering pattern of ornate beading down the front. Though the brilliant songwriter is mid-dance in the snap, her trimmer figure is apparent. And so is her deliciously designed living room, but that’s another story.

The Someone Like You beacon also shared a throwback snap of her at the concert, giving a closer look at the before and after. She, of course, looks stunning in both photos.