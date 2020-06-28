As the members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton teamed up with the one and only Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a performance of ‘Helpless’ at the virtual ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert, fans are getting ready for more exciting news. ‘Hamilton’, the most successful Broadway musical of the modern era, is coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Led by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda , Hamilton is Miranda’s take on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical became one the most awarded shows with an impressive portfolio that includes, 11 Tonys, a Grammy, and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 2016.

Are you ready for the streaming? Here is everything you need to know about the film, before is available on Disney+:

Official Trailer

Is this a new movie or the popular stage show?

This is the stage show and not a new movie. It was filmed back in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Originally, the goal was to make a documentary, but things turned out to be quite different with a theatrical release for October 2021. At this point, and just in time for Independence Day, Disney+ decided to make it available for streaming on July 3rd. The show is directed by Thomas Kail who has directed, until today, all of Hamilton’s Broadway shows. The musical was filmed as it was performed every night with multiple cameras to catch the whole show.