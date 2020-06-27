Serena Williams ’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian is a national treasure. There, we said it. The tennis champ and her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. have been spreading smiles throughout the global pandemic, by offering glimpses at their one-and-only’s sweet activities on social media. The latest reveal of Olympia’s favorite pastime is something we can all do: a puzzle! “How many times can one kid do the same puzzle?” her dad quipped on his Instagram story. “I’m about to find out.”

©@alexisohanian Alexis Ohanian shared his daughter Olympia’s new favorite activity

Olympia’s puzzle of choice? A Paw Control jigsaw! The 2-year-old loves the animated series, which follows six rescue dogs. In fact, she’s been seen making pancakes in the shape of the characters with her dad in the past months. She also loves Waterloo seltzer, something always well-stocked in the Williams-Ohanian household. The father-of-one recently mentioned his daughter’s love for the show in a touching statement.

“[Olympia] is a pure, blank canvas. She only knows love,” the entrepreneur said on a recent Instagram Live session with his wife. “There is not an ounce of hate in her body. She can‘t even hate the bad guy in Paw Patrol when he’s clearly a terrible mayor.”

©@alexisohanian Alexis and Olympia

Alexis went live with Serena to discuss his shocking decision to step down from the board of Reddit. The co-founder of the tech site announced that he made the bold move, hoping the company would then fill his seat with a Black candidate. Alexis dubbed Olympia the ultimate inspiration for his stirring action.

“One of the things that really broke me at some point in the last week, I was looking at Olympia, she’s 2½ now,” he said. “At some point, Olympia is going to have to have a talk with you, a talk with us, but especially a talk with you, about how she’s going to have to work that much harder, how she’s going to have to deal with this much more, that pisses me off.”