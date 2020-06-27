What happened during her surgery?

A month ago, Daniela made the announcement that her left leg had to be amputated due to complications she experienced when she went in for a routine surgery to remove a lump she had in her abdomen. Since then, the model has gone on to become a clear beacon of hope has she chronicles her journey into what has now become her ‘new normal.’

Daniella shared how the ischemia (when organs or body parts don’t get adequate blood supply) she experienced during the surgery has also affected other areas of her body. “The ischemia has also affected the functionality of my other foot as well. I am unable to walk. My right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up and we don’t know how long it will take for the foot to start functioning again,” the model revealed. She also gave listeners some insight into what the next few months of recovery will look like for her. “I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said. Daniella also revealed that since losing her left leg, now her right leg will be carrying double the weight.

©@danielaalvareztv Daniella Alvarez has become a beacon of hope through her positive attitude

All in all, the former beauty queen says that her recovery process will take an estimated full year before she gets back to where she was prior to the surgery, but she is not worried because she has the full and unwavering support of her family, friends and all of Colombia. After this, her mother Sandra shared some beautiful words about her daughter. “I am not surprised to see this kind of strength coming from Dani because she has been like that since she was little. She is the joy of our family and the person who has given me my strength. Obviously with the help of God and the Virgin [Mary], we are in permanent prayer,” she lovingly expressed.