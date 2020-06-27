Almost two weeks after the former beauty queen had her left leg amputated below the knee, Daniella Alvarez has been a total warrior. She has been gradually sharing on her Instagram account the results of her favorable recovery. This time, the former Miss Colombia 2011-2012 published a video to show how she has managed to walk again thanks to a special prosthetic.
With the positive attitude that has characterized her since the beginning of this hard experience, Alvarez was seen in a video showing the way in which her prosthetic was placed, as well as the special footwear that gives greater support to her right ankle.
In the clip, Alvarez is seen wearing her prosthetic on her right foot. For more than a month, her other limb has also been affected, so she needs the prosthetic to give her stability when walking. “This leg is amputated and on this side (pointing to her right leg) my other foot, due to ischemia, was left without sensitivity and still has no movement.”
Former Miss Universe beauty queen has leg amputated after experiencing complications during a surgery
What happened during her surgery?
A month ago, Daniela made the announcement that her left leg had to be amputated due to complications she experienced when she went in for a routine surgery to remove a lump she had in her abdomen. Since then, the model has gone on to become a clear beacon of hope has she chronicles her journey into what has now become her ‘new normal.’
Daniella shared how the ischemia (when organs or body parts don’t get adequate blood supply) she experienced during the surgery has also affected other areas of her body. “The ischemia has also affected the functionality of my other foot as well. I am unable to walk. My right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up and we don’t know how long it will take for the foot to start functioning again,” the model revealed. She also gave listeners some insight into what the next few months of recovery will look like for her. “I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said. Daniella also revealed that since losing her left leg, now her right leg will be carrying double the weight.
All in all, the former beauty queen says that her recovery process will take an estimated full year before she gets back to where she was prior to the surgery, but she is not worried because she has the full and unwavering support of her family, friends and all of Colombia. After this, her mother Sandra shared some beautiful words about her daughter. “I am not surprised to see this kind of strength coming from Dani because she has been like that since she was little. She is the joy of our family and the person who has given me my strength. Obviously with the help of God and the Virgin [Mary], we are in permanent prayer,” she lovingly expressed.