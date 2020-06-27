Let’s face it, babies are not only super adorable but also exude an air of endless potential and possibilities. Every child has the potential to rise and become a star, and every parent believes their baby is the most beautiful and special baby that joined this world.

Looking back at these celebrity baby photos, you’ll see that celebrities were once little angels, just like us. Whether they found their paths through hard work and dedication to their craft, or if luck was on their side and were discovered at an early age, your heart will melt when you see the innocence in their eyes.

If you love indulging in nostalgia, you will certainly love flipping through these photos and seeing how each of these celebs began their life journey.

From baby photos of icons Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, to younger stars such as Selena, whose movie The Broken Hearts will be the first movie to be released in theaters post-shutdown and Netflix Gentefied´s star, Julissa Calderon, you will see that their cuteness will spark a warm and hopeful feeling.

Just wonder what will the future hold for Zoe Saldana´s 3 boys, Cardi B’s darling Kulture and Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia

Scroll through these pics and then dig up your old albums to remind yourself that we all start filled with potential and while they might have already found their stardom, it’s never late for anyone to aim for their dreams.