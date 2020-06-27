Even celebrities are going a little stir crazy in quarantine. Salma Hayek found a digital distraction in the FaceApp on Friday, June 26, transforming two of her most stunning headshots into men. “What do you think... would I have made a good looking man?” she asked her millions of followers in the caption. The resounding response was that Salma’s beauty shines through no matter what. Many weighed in on who the 53-year-old actress looked like, but one face immediately came to our minds.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek’s digital makeover!

Mexican actor Mauricio Martínez and several fans compared Salma to Sylvester Stallone, which we definitely see. Another popular name drop was Italian actor Michele Morrone. However, our brains initially went a different route. View the photo below and try to tell us Salma doesn’t look like her younger brother Sami! Even without the AI editing app, the siblings bear a striking resemblance to one another.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek and her brother Sami

It’s rare to see Salma with her furniture designer bro, but when you do you know they’re related. The Oscar-nominee recently posted a photo with her brother and their dad on Father’s Day. “I feel very fortunate that I have been blessed with great men in my life, especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother and my two stepsons,” she captioned the photo. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world.”