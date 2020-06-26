Mindy Kaling’s daughter wore the cutest outfit in a rare new photo

Mindy welcomed her daughter in 2017. The producer has remained tight-lipped on the paternity of her child. Last year, the mom of one revealed to The New York Times the reason why she is keeping the identity of Katherine’s father a secret. “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she shared.

The Hollywood star has largely kept Katherine out of the spotlight since her birth. On the rare occasion when Mindy does share photos of her child, she avoids showing Katherine’s face. “I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” Mindy told Glamour in 2019.

She continued, “It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”