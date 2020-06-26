Mindy Kaling’s daughter wore the cutest outfit in a rare new photo

While it was Mindy Kaling ’s birthday this week, the actress gifted her fans a present: a rare photo of her two-year-old daughter Katherine. One day after ringing in her birthday, The Office alum posted a picture of herself and her little girl walking barefoot, hand-in-hand. “A very special birthday morning breakfast,” The Mindy Project star penned alongside the sweet image. Katherine looked adorable wearing a pink printed dress and a matching pink bow in her hair. Meanwhile, Mindy wore a navy frock that featured green embroidery for her big day. The actress, who turned 41 on June 24, also tagged her former boyfriend B.J. Novak, who is Katherine’s godfather, in the post.
In addition to enjoying breakfast outdoors, complete with yellow, blue and white balloons, the Late Night actress also celebrated with a cake decorated with large yellow roses. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes. Feeling very, very loved 🎂,” she captioned the post showing herself blowing out the candle on her cake.
Mindy welcomed her daughter in 2017. The producer has remained tight-lipped on the paternity of her child. Last year, the mom of one revealed to The New York Times the reason why she is keeping the identity of Katherine’s father a secret. “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear! #MothersDay
The Hollywood star has largely kept Katherine out of the spotlight since her birth. On the rare occasion when Mindy does share photos of her child, she avoids showing Katherine’s face. “I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” Mindy told Glamour in 2019.
She continued, “It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”