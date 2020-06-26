Jennifer Lopez returns to work, teases ‘something muy caliente’

Jennifer, 50, looked stunning for her return to the studio wearing a cognac monochrome Coach outfit that included leather boots, matching leather shorts and a suede jacket with a white tank top underneath. The Maid in Manhattan star completed her glamorous look with a high ponytail and oversized gold hoop earrings.

The ageless beauty showed off her trim figure on Monday modeling a white Guess swimsuit. “First weekend of summer #VibeCheck ☀️ @Guess,” she wrote alongside the image.

Jennifer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were reportedly set to tie the knot this summer, but the couple’s wedding has been delayed due to the ongoing health crisis. “There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” she said on the Today show last month. “After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year, but everything [is] kind of on hold right now.”