Jennifer Lopez returns to work, teases ‘something muy caliente’

Let’s get loud because it looks like Jennifer Lopez might have some new music on the way! The Jenny from the Block singer returned to the studio this month for a recording session. The performer’s vocal coach Stevie Mackey posted a picture on Thursday of the Hollywood star back in action. “She shows up to the studio ready🌻🎤🙌🏽 @jlo,” he captioned the photo. Jennifer shared the image on her Instagram Story writing, “Back to work.”
The recording session appears to have taken place last week. At the time, Jennifer posted pictures of herself in a recording booth. “It’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente,” she teased. In another post that showed the triple threat listening to music with headphones on, the mom of two wrote, “I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on pa’ ti...”
Jennifer, 50, looked stunning for her return to the studio wearing a cognac monochrome Coach outfit that included leather boots, matching leather shorts and a suede jacket with a white tank top underneath. The Maid in Manhattan star completed her glamorous look with a high ponytail and oversized gold hoop earrings.
The ageless beauty showed off her trim figure on Monday modeling a white Guess swimsuit. “First weekend of summer #VibeCheck ☀️ @Guess,” she wrote alongside the image.
Jennifer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were reportedly set to tie the knot this summer, but the couple’s wedding has been delayed due to the ongoing health crisis. “There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” she said on the Today show last month. “After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year, but everything [is] kind of on hold right now.”
She added, “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, and so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”