The wait is officially over, images from ‘Enola Holmes’ are out

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill fans can now take a look at the first official images of the Netflix’s upcoming ‘Enola Holmes’. The Netflix’s film is based on the Nancy Springer book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” which follows Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ adolescent sister, Enola.
The main focus will be on Millie’s character. The younger Holmes is a talented super-sleuth who decides to take matters into her own hands. When their mother mysteriously disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday –Sherlock Holmes style – she runs away to London to find her mother. Helena Bonham Carter, the multifaceted actress, is also on board to play Enola’s mother. In addition, “Killing Eve” Helmer Harry Bradbeer will be directing the film.
It was almost as hot that day as it is today in the UK!! Fantastic memories from working with the extraordinary Miss Millie Bobby Brown and the wonderful (and hilarious) Mr Sam Claflin! Hope to see you guys soon! #EnolaHolmes @NetflixFilm @MillieBobbyBrown @MrSamClaflin
The film is experiencing some legal challenges at the moment. Rumor has it that the Netflix project is now facing a lawsuit from the estate of the man who created Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
We’ll have to wait and see how Netflix responds to this lawsuit. This is not the first time the streaming company faces potential legal problems. Five years ago, there was a similar suit filed against Mr. Holmes (the movie that starred Ian McKellen as an elderly Sherlock).
Regardless of the legalities, there is no doubt that fans of the book series are going to be very happy with these casting choices. ‘Enola Holmes’ does not have a release date as of yet, but is expected to stream in September 2020.