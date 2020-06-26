The wait is officially over, images from ‘Enola Holmes’ are out

©@Netflix

The film is experiencing some legal challenges at the moment. Rumor has it that the Netflix project is now facing a lawsuit from the estate of the man who created Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

We’ll have to wait and see how Netflix responds to this lawsuit. This is not the first time the streaming company faces potential legal problems. Five years ago, there was a similar suit filed against Mr. Holmes (the movie that starred Ian McKellen as an elderly Sherlock).

Regardless of the legalities, there is no doubt that fans of the book series are going to be very happy with these casting choices. ‘Enola Holmes’ does not have a release date as of yet, but is expected to stream in September 2020.

