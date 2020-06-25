While Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are happily married and expecting their first child together, there was a time when the Marvel star was apprehensive about dating The Gift of Forgiveness author. As for the cause for concern? Katherine’s “unmistakable” laugh. “The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it,’” Chris shared Thursday on the first episode of Rob Lowe’s new podcast Literally! . “Then she was really laughing. I was like, ‘Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got a thing going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker.”

©Chris Pratt Chris Pratt spoke about his wife Katherine’s laugh during an appearance on Rob Lowe’s podcast

However, Chris learned that Katherine “doesn’t have that issue.” “She just thought I was funny and it was really nice,” the 41-year-old actor explained. “For me, it really works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a good fit.”

Katherine and Chris, who began dating in 2018, tied the knot last June. The Jurassic World star was previously married to Anna Faris, whom he shares seven-year-old son Jack with. News broke in April that Katherine, 30, is pregnant. The couple’s baby is due “sometime this summer,” according to the mom to be’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger .