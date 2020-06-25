Demi Lovato showered her boyfriend Max Ehrich with love on his birthday. In honor of her beau’s big day on Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer penned a moving message on social media alongside several loved-up photos of her and Max. “BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN,” Demi began the tribute.
“We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit,” she continued. “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.”
Demi called Max “such a positive lil beam of light” in her life. She concluded the message writing, “I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man... 🤣.”
Max, who turned 29 on June 24, reacted to the tribute commenting: “I love you infinitely baby ❤️😌.” The Young and the Restless actor also shared pictures of himself with Demi on his respective page. “🎈blessed birthday 🎂 thanks for all the love,” he captioned the steamy post.
The Sorry Not Sorry singer publicly confirmed her relationship with Max last month starring in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U music video. The pair were among many couples featured in the video. Sharing their clip of them dancing and kissing on her social media page, Demi wrote: “Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell...”
Max and Demi’s relationship was first reported in late March. Earlier that month, the actress revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she was no longer on dating apps after having used them for a while. Demi explained, “But as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever.”
“I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So, right now I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself,” she added. “Laughing. Taking baths.”