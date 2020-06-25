Demi Lovato showered her boyfriend Max Ehrich with love on his birthday. In honor of her beau’s big day on Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer penned a moving message on social media alongside several loved-up photos of her and Max. “BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN,” Demi began the tribute.

©Demi Lovato Demi celebrated her boyfriend Max’s birthday on June 24

“We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit,” she continued. “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.”

Demi called Max “such a positive lil beam of light” in her life. She concluded the message writing, “I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man... 🤣.”