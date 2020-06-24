Summer is off to a hot start for Eiza González , who was spotted out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and another Hollywood star – Timothee Chalamet. The Bloodshot actress and the Call Me By Your Name star were hanging out poolside with friends, but it appears they may be more than that as, at some point, they even kissed. The 30-year-old actress was also reportedly serenaded by the 24-year-old after he picked up a guitar and played some tunes for Eiza and their friends. Timothee then joined The Welcome to Marwen actress in the pool for a swim.

Although it’s unclear when the pair met, their PDA and early-days-of-a-relationship cuteness all point to more than a friendship. Two months prior to their post-lockdown getaway, the Little Women actor confirmed his single status in the May issue of British Vogue. You may recall he dated Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp for two year but reports they had broken up surfaced back in April.

©GettyImages Eiza and Timothee might have met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year

Meanwhile, Eiza has previously been associated with Josh Duhamel, Calvin Harris and Liam Hemsworth. At this point, it’s unclear when the Hollywood pair met but a possibility is at the Vanity Fair Oscars party they both attended back in February.

Earlier this year, the Lady Bird actor was in London, where he was set to star in his theatrical debut in the city at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but he flew back to Los Angeles, where Eiza also happens to live. He was recently seen at a Black Lives Matter protests alongside other celebs.