Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to debut a bold summer makeover. Recently, the 18-year-model was spotted with platinum blonde hair while grabbing a healthy smoothie in blue activewear. Though Kaia has been experimenting with at-home hair treatments and DIY hair dyes during quarantine, this time she executed her goals. “I recently posted a video on Instagram of Audrey Hepburn cutting her own bangs because I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I’m either going to cut my hair or dye it. I knew something was going to happen, so I decided to give myself at-home highlights,” shared Kaia on an interview with Refinery29.

©GrosbyGroup Kaia Gerber was spotted with platinum blonde hair after quarantine

The model also experimented with risky methods while changing her hair color. “I don’t know if I’d recommend this but I just used hydrogen peroxide, a random DIY thing I saw online somewhere,” she added. Though her experiment was out of boredom, Kaia’s decided to go for lighter highlights for summer. “I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it definitely lightened my color a shade or two, just a subtle change.” She is not the only celebrity to have gone wild with her hairstyle. Even Dua Lipa did a major makeover and dyed her hair strawberry red.