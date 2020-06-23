Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have proven (yet again) that they are truly the best of friends in real life. The Morning Show actress and the Space Force actress jumped on Variety Magazine’s Actors on Actors virtual chat to talk shop and reminisce on the good ol’ times. During the chat, Jennifer showed off her nearly impeccable memory when the two ladies where chatting up about the day that they met. Lisa was taken aback about how well Jennifer remembered what she and their other bestie Courteney Cox where wearing the day the all met up for their first Friends table read. Not only that, but we got to catch a glimpse of a small and special little detail on Jennifer’s wrist during the [almost] hour long chat.

©GettyImages Jennifer Aniston shows off her cute little wrist tattoo during chat

Jennifer starts off the chat asking Lisa if she recalls the day that they met. Lisa confirms that they met at the table read for the iconic sitcom and how, although she doesn’t remember what she wore, she knows that Jennifer remembers what everyone else wore. Jennifer says, “I do. You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on. And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils.” She also details their friend Courteney’s simple and very 90s outfit. “And Courteney [Cox] had on a pink baby tee with a white trim,” she added.