Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston during The 29th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage

Jennifer Aniston gives a rare glimpse at wrist tattoo and proves she has great memory in chat with ‘Friends’ co-star

The two actresses have a mini Friends reunion

 Jennifer Aniston  and Lisa Kudrow have proven (yet again) that they are truly the best of friends in real life. The Morning Show actress and the Space Force actress jumped on Variety Magazine’s Actors on Actors virtual chat to talk shop and reminisce on the good ol’ times. During the chat, Jennifer showed off her nearly impeccable memory when the two ladies where chatting up about the day that they met. Lisa was taken aback about how well Jennifer remembered what she and their other bestie Courteney Cox where wearing the day the all met up for their first Friends table read. Not only that, but we got to catch a glimpse of a small and special little detail on Jennifer’s wrist during the [almost] hour long chat.

jennifer aniston black lives matter©GettyImages
Jennifer Aniston shows off her cute little wrist tattoo during chat

Jennifer starts off the chat asking Lisa if she recalls the day that they met. Lisa confirms that they met at the table read for the iconic sitcom and how, although she doesn’t remember what she wore, she knows that Jennifer remembers what everyone else wore. Jennifer says, “I do. You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on. And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils.” She also details their friend Courteney’s simple and very 90s outfit. “And Courteney [Cox] had on a pink baby tee with a white trim,” she added.

Lisa Kudrow attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards©GettyImages
Lisa points out that Jennifer Aniston has great memory

We also got to see another fun detail during the chat — namely her 11 11 wrist tattoo. Unlike her Norman tattoo, which she got in memory of her dog who recently passed away, the meaning of this tattoo is still unclear. Her 11 11 was first spotted towards the end of 2018, many speculate that it may be a reference to her birthday.


