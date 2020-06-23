Calling all Modern Family fans! If you’ve been in a state of mourning since the show ended, then perhaps this will cheer you up. Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet will reunite in tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The Colombian beauty took to Instagram to tell fans of the special guest on tonight’s episode. “Tomorrow night, reuniting with @ericstonestreet on @agt!! Can’t wait,” she wrote alongside a gif of her with her co-star and their other co-star, Ty Burrell, on the set of the now-ended Modern Family.

On his respective account, Eric shared a few snaps of his time on the show filling in for fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum . “So excited to join @agt as a judge tonight! Thank you to everyone who made me feel so welcome!” he captioned. “It was great being back with the lovely @sofiavergara. And thank you @heidiklum for letting me fill in for you. @simoncowell @howiemandel.”

©@ericstonestreet The former co-stars reunited at Sofia’s new gig

In a separate post, the actor who played Cameron Tucker in the ABC mockumentary, shared some additional pictures, including one of him and Sofia. “I’m posting this first picture because of how sexy I look in it, NOT because of how beautiful @sofiavergara is in it,” he joked. “Don’t forget to tune in tonight to @agt! Sorry I cropped you @howiemandel.”