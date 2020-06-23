Alex Rodriguez may have embarrassed his daughters but that’s the small price to pay for celebration. The former New York Yankee shared a hilarious video on his Instagram, in celebration of the return of the MLB. “Here’s how we feel about baseball finally coming back! #MusicToMyEars #LetsDance. 🕺🏼⚾️.” In the video, Alex, his fiancé Jennifer Lopez , his daughters Natasha and Ella and JLo’s daughter Emme all play instruments in the backyard and sing along to JLo’s hit Booty.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez embarrassed his daughters in latest dancing video

Feeling the music, A-Rod got out of his seat and took center stage as he played his instrument. Noticeably embarrassed was his youngest daughter Ellla, who shook her head in disappointment. In true dad fashion, A-rod didn’t let that get him down.

The video looks like it was shot at the family home. There’s no telling when it was filmed. However, the MLB commentator felt it was the perfect way to describe the news that Major League Baseball could possibly make a return for a 60-game season in July.

Jennifer, 50, also took to her social media to celebrate with a dance. The World of Dance judge shared a video of her shaking (the right way) during her MTV Music Video Awards performance to celebrate the callback episode of her dancing series.