The Kris Jenner we know today basically runs the world. From being at the helm of Jenner Communications to raising six uber successful children, the world’s most famous momager possesses a spark and determination that very few have. The San Diego-born talent manager and businesswoman has gone on to show the world just how you run a family business with flawless precision. After high school, it was reported that Kris also had her sights on becoming a mother rather than going to college, so the brilliant businesswoman went on to pursue other opportunities until she married Robert Kardashian in 1978.

Many have always wondered what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star executive producer looked like in her teen years prior to her going on to create the multimillion dollar business that she has today. Thanks to MyHeritage In Color™, we get to see the famous momager in full color like never before. MyHeritage In Color™ is an automatic colorization feature that brings old black and white family photos to life using sophisticated machine learning technology.

©MyHeritage In Color™ Despite her savvy business acumen, Kris Jenner never attended college

Since then, the mom has gone on to successfully manage the careers and business ventures of her five daughters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—as well as the career of her former husband Caitlyn Jenner and her son Rob Kardashian with the business acumen of someone who possesses an MBA from one of the top universities in the country. In 2007, Kris met with Ryan Seacrest to pitch him a show that would follow the lives of her blended family.