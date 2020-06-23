Shock waves rippled around the globe this morning as it was revealed that philanthropist, financier and screenwriter Steve Bing has passed away at the age of 55. He was found dead at his luxury apartment building in Century City, California. And among those to pay tribute to him immediately was his ex-love, and mother of his son Damian, Elizabeth Hurley .

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.” The model and actress wrote alongside various photos of the couple together on Instagram. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she continued. The two were an item between 2000 and 2001 when Elizabeth announced that she was expecting his child. After the paternity case was settled, the two had very little contact until just recently.

©Instagram Steve Bing and his ex-love Elizabeth Hurley had re-established contact in the last few months

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” was the heart-breaking end of Elizabeth’s post. Son Damian also published some words on Instagram, alongside a beautiful photo of a sunset: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”