Have you met Dascha Polanco ’s lookalike daughter? If not, meet her 18-year-old Dasany Kristal Gonzalez. “Sany” is the Orange Is the New Black star’s beautiful teen, who looks just like her famous momma. She’s the eldest of Dascha’s two children as she’s also a mother to her 11-year-old son, Aryam. Based on her Instagram profile, where she has more than 28,000 followers, Dascha’s daughter likes to share her outfits and change up her hair, and she has a YouTube channel called All About Sany.

So far, she only has uploaded two videos, but she appears to be building out content since she only launched her channel earlier this year. In a Q&A video, the New York native shared back in April, Sany revealed her favorite color is pink, she’s a sagittarius whose birthday falls on December 16 and her favorite food is from McDonalds. The high school graduate filmed the clip to answer questions asked to her via social media.

©princess.sany_ Dascha gave birth to her daughter when she was 17 years old

In the 5-minute clip, Dascha’s older child reveals she’s passionate about school, her work, herself, but especially school. “Nothing can stop me,” she says in regards to her academics. The brunette beauty also shared she was on the basketball team for four years and she used to sell cupcakes when she was in high school. “[I] definitely had a couple of fights,” she added.

©@princess.sany_ Dasany looks just like her famous momma

As for boys, Dasany says she doesn’t know what those are. “I’m too cute for boyfriends,” she assures. Dascha and her kids star on the June/July issue of Parents Latina . The In the Heights actress opened up about motherhood and her struggles with becoming a mom at such a young age. Dascha welcomed her daughter at the age of 17.