Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made sure that Travis Scott had a special Father’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her adorable two-year-old daughter threw an extra special party for the Antidote rapper. The 22-year-old shared a carousal of photos on her Instagram which included all blue balloons that spelled out “Happy Dads Day,” a photo of sweet cookies decorated by Stormi and a row of photos featuring Storm and Travis’ best daddy-daughter moments.
The most special photo was a picture of the duo sporting matching all blue outfits and white sneakers. Stormi smiles and shows off her blue lips as her daddy looks down at her. “Happy Father’s Day,” the caption read. The celebration looks like it was just reserved for Kylie, Travis and Stormi.
Travis’ party comes after the family spent time in Wyoming for North West’s birthday. During their quick getaway, Travis, 28, and Stormi had another sweet father-daughter moment when they showed off their matching hair.
In the photo, the TKN rapper and his baby girl both rock his signature braided hairstyle. Stormi and Travis’ relationship is like no other. In April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her followers a look inside of the pair’s relationship and admitted that Storm is a “Daddy’s girl.”
“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott”