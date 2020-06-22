travis scott

Kylie Jenner and Stormi throw Travis Scott sweet Father’s Day party

The special day included sweets and lots of pictures

 Kylie Jenner  and  Stormi Webster  made sure that  Travis Scott  had a special Father’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her adorable two-year-old daughter threw an extra special party for the Antidote rapper. The 22-year-old shared a carousal of photos on her Instagram which included all blue balloons that spelled out “Happy Dads Day,” a photo of sweet cookies decorated by Stormi and a row of photos featuring Storm and Travis’ best daddy-daughter moments.

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott©@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster threw Travis Scott a Father’s Day celebration

The most special photo was a picture of the duo sporting matching all blue outfits and white sneakers. Stormi smiles and shows off her blue lips as her daddy looks down at her. “Happy Father’s Day,” the caption read. The celebration looks like it was just reserved for Kylie, Travis and Stormi.

Travis’ party comes after the family spent time in Wyoming for North West’s birthday. During their quick getaway, Travis, 28, and Stormi had another sweet father-daughter moment when they showed off their matching hair.

Stormi Webster©@kyliejenner
The day included blue balloons, cookies, balloons and blue outfits

In the photo, the TKN rapper and his baby girl both rock his signature braided hairstyle. Stormi and Travis’ relationship is like no other. In April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her followers a look inside of the pair’s relationship and admitted that Storm is a “Daddy’s girl.”

“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott”

