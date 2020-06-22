Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made sure that Travis Scott had a special Father’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her adorable two-year-old daughter threw an extra special party for the Antidote rapper. The 22-year-old shared a carousal of photos on her Instagram which included all blue balloons that spelled out “Happy Dads Day,” a photo of sweet cookies decorated by Stormi and a row of photos featuring Storm and Travis’ best daddy-daughter moments.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster threw Travis Scott a Father’s Day celebration

The most special photo was a picture of the duo sporting matching all blue outfits and white sneakers. Stormi smiles and shows off her blue lips as her daddy looks down at her. “Happy Father’s Day,” the caption read. The celebration looks like it was just reserved for Kylie, Travis and Stormi.

Travis’ party comes after the family spent time in Wyoming for North West’s birthday. During their quick getaway, Travis, 28, and Stormi had another sweet father-daughter moment when they showed off their matching hair.