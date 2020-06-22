Jennifer Aniston has only been on Instagram for less than a year, but she’s already amassed more than 34 million followers. Showing her sense of humor, the iconic star couldn’t help joining the latest social media challenge that’s suddenly taken over everyone’s feeds. Sharing a post created by fan account @friends_season, the actress blessed fans by participating in the viral gender face swap challenge by sharing a series of photos of herself as her Friends character Rachel Green. “Had to,” she wrote on the post, which featured the Morning Show actress in the male version of her character, Richard Green.

The Along Came Polly actress has been isolating at her home in Beverly Hills during the coronavirus lockdown but remains in touch with her close friends via video call and social media. The 51-year-old star took to her stories to send best friend Courtney Cox a belated birthday message.

©@jenniferaniston Jennifer shared a series of pics of her ‘Friends’ character Rachel Green as ‘Richard Green’

Courtney turned 56 years old on Monday, June 15, for which bestie Jen wrote “Happy birthday to this amazing human.” The Hollywood star first shared a photo of Courtney followed by a picture of them posing together. Then came one of the birthday girl making a silly face. “Sorry I’m late,” she apologized in regards to the b-day message. The last shot was a throwback from the ladies’ time starring on Friends, as Rachel and Monica Geller.